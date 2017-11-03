Miami Valley tech fans camp out for iPhone X launch

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – It was a sleepless night for many technology lovers around the world, including Apple fans in the Miami Valley. Dozens camped out at the Apple store at the Greene Thursday night to Friday morning, hoping to be first to get their hands on tech giant’s latest product.

Chris Barber was one of the first in line for the iPhone X. He and his friends pitched a tent before 3:00 a.m.

“It’s been real fun. It’s like a community out here,” said Barber. “People have got tents, people are cooking, people have electricity run for space heaters, radios, everyone’s got laptops.”

Another camper explained why he was willing to wait almost 5 hours until the store opened at 8 a.m.

John Lusk said, “People want their new phones. It’s the newest thing and they don’t want to wait for it.”

Despite the initial wait Friday morning, many said it was worth several hours of standing in line to ensure the got a phone before the store sold out.

“Some of the ones at the end at the end of the line might not be so lucky,” said Barber.

Ian Wende opted to pre-order when Apple’s website started allowing customers at 3:00 a.m. and stood in a much shorter line for reserved guests.

“I stayed up for that and my reward was just walking up to the front of the line today and getting it,” said Wende.

Apple’s latest phone model comes with revamped software, high-tech hardware and a thousand dollar price tag.

Wende thought despite the cost and hassle, the upgrade was worthwhile.

“Once I opened the case, it was definitely worth it,” he said.

Many Apple retailers said it could be a five week wait for a new shipment of iPhone X stock after the current supply runs out.