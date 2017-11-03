Miamisburg Police looking for hardware store thief

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing from several hardware stores in the Miami Valley.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, taken at the Lowe’s in Miamisburg.

The man is also suspected of stealing from Lowe’s in Beavercreek and Trotwood. All of the thefts reportedly happened in October.

Police say the suspect in the pictures is a black man wearing a reflective construction vest.

The suspect allegedly stole chain saws and leaf blowers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miamisburg Police at 847-6620.