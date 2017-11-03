Neighbors weigh in on proposed medical marijuana facilities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As 11 medical marijuana companies become a step closer to opening facilities in Ohio, neighbors are sharing mixed reaction to the idea.

Two of those companies could be coming to the Miami Valley – one in Huber Heights and the other in Dayton, according to state officials.

“It might help some people, and some people it may not help,” said Mabeline Horn, who lives near the proposed site of Ohio Clean Leaf, LLC in Dayton. “But that’s their personal opinion.”

Horn and her family have lived in the area for eight years. The medical marijuana facility would be a block away from her home. She said her main concern is traffic.

“I think as long as they have security over there and keep their doors locked, everything would be fine,” she said.

The 11 growers have to wait about nine months until an inspection before they can start growing, according to officials with the state department of commerce. Other people we spoke with who did not want to go on camera said they are not happy about it.

But neighbors like Steve Ashcraft disagree.

“Some people really need it,” Ashcraft said of medical marijuana.

Ashcraft said he is looking forward to the possible boost in jobs, especially in a building that has been vacant.

“There’s no income coming from that building for anybody – for the city or anybody,” he said.

Growers have to abide by local laws, according to state officials. That means the company that wants to open a grow site in Huber Heights could have to overcome some hurdles since the city approved a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana in July.

