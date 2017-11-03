Ohio picks 11 smaller growers for medical marijuana program

Associated Press, Kantele Franko Published:
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has chosen its first 11 growers for its medical marijuana program, but it could be months before they can start their first crop.

The smaller growers announced Friday by the Department of Commerce would cultivate up to 3,000 square feet. That’s a small portion of the anticipated cultivation. Up to a dozen larger growers for sites up to 25,000 square feet are expected to be announced later this month.

The 11 chosen growers applied for sites in Butler, Clinton, Fairfield, Franklin, Lorain, Lucas, Meigs, Montgomery, Portage, Stark and Summit counties. Two companies applied for multiple locations and must decide on one.

These companies will get provisional licenses but can’t immediately begin growing marijuana. They must first get their businesses operational and have a state team visit their facilities.

