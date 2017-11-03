People camp out to get new Apple IPhone X

People camp out at the Apple Store at The Greene for the iPhone X (Photo: Bear Everett)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Several people braved the elements, including heavy rain, to wait in line for Apple’s newest product.

The iPhone X will be released at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Ahead of that release, several people camped out at the Apple Store at The Greene in Beavercreek, to be the first in line for new phone.

Apple’s latest product is expensive, with a starting price tag of nearly $1,000.

Despite that cost, and some wet weather, people in Beavercreek said the wait was worth it.

“It’s been real fun,” Chris Barber said. It’s like a community out here.

“I mean, people have got tents, people are cooking, people got electricity, ran space heaters, radios, Everyone’s got laptops. There’s a guy over here playing video games on his laptop right now with a controller. It’s pretty cool.”

Analysts say the iPhone X will be hard to get. High demand and limited supply will likely cause long lines and delayed delivery for online orders.

The new model gets rid of the home button, which many iPhone users are used to.

Face ID replaces touch ID to unlock the phone.

“You actually have to scan your face and then still swipe up so it’s not an automatic unlock,” Scott Stein from CNET says. “That may seem like one more step compared to clicking home button and getting in.”

Face ID adjusts for changes in facial hair and accessories. It even works in the dark.

There are also “animojis”, allowing users to use the face scanner to mimic their expressions in emoji characters, with up to a 10 second animated clip.

Another new feature is an improved portrait mode for the front-facing camera.

