Police: Suspect crashes into two vehicles

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police caught a suspect who crashed into two vehicles in a matter of minutes Friday evening.

Police say the incident happened on Needmore Road and Old Troy Pike near the Marathon gas station where the suspect crashed into a vehicle, drove away from the scene, and then crashed again into another vehicle.

Police believe opioids were a factor in the two crashes.

