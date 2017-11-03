Police tweet beer photo to deter underage Halloween partiers

By Published:

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania have tweeted a photo of a Halloween beer can costume to make underage revelers think officers would be staked out in disguises at parties.

Upper Darby police sent out a series of tweets Tuesday after they found out about underage parties planned for the holiday. They said they know teenagers keep tabs on their social media accounts, so they were hoping the tweets would scare some of them away from the parties.

 

“We will be dressed up and ready to go,” the department tweeted, accompanied by a picture of uniformed officers standing at attention.

Later, they said they’d heard of a new party location. “Good news,” they said. “We have cars.”

WTXF-TV reports officers checked in on the addresses where the parties were expected, but found nothing.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s