Report: Excess speed and not enough space caused air show crash

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WDTN) – Investigators released information Friday about the crash of an Air Force jet at the Dayton Air Show in June.

In a release from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, the Air Combat Command Public Affairs Office said excess airspeed and insufficient stopping distance on a wet runway caused the crash and resulted in the F-16D overturning upon landing at Dayton International Airport, Ohio, on June 23, according to an Accident Investigation Board report released Friday.

The pilot sustained injuries and the crewmember was uninjured.

The mishap occurred after a familiarization flight for the crewmember during which the pilot demonstrated the capabilities of the F-16D and the maneuvers performed by the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, commonly known as the Thunderbirds.

When the plane landed the pilot was unable to stop the aircraft on the prepared surface. The aircraft then left the runway and overturned in the grass.

The accident investigation board concluded contributing factors to the accident included environmental conditions affecting vision, misperception of the changing environment, and failure to follow procedures.

No one else was injured in the crash. The aircraft, valued at $29 million, was destroyed.

The report said at the time of the accident, the pilot was a current and qualified USAFADS pilot, with a total flight time of 1,761 hours.

The crew and aircraft are assigned to the 57th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

