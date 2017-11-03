Truck hits pole on busy Vandalia road

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was taken to the hospital after his truck ran into a pole in Vandalia.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on S. Brown School Road near National Road.

Police say the man driving the truck likely fell asleep behind the wheel, causing the crash.

Vandalia Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A truck crashed into a pole on S. Brown School Road in Vandalia (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A truck crashed into a pole on S. Brown School Road in Vandalia (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A truck crashed into a pole on S. Brown School Road in Vandalia (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A truck crashed into a pole on S. Brown School Road in Vandalia (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A truck crashed into a pole on S. Brown School Road in Vandalia (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

The man was taken to a local hospital, with reported non-life threatening injuries.

The far right northbound lane of S. Brown School Road was closed for cleanup of the crash. All other lanes were open.

Police say DP&L will be at the scene to check on the pole, which was damaged in the crash.