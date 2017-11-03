Trump vows retaliation for NYC attack

By Published:
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, to travel to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, in Hawaii. Trump begins a 5 country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to hit back against the Islamic State group “10 times harder” after its followers attack the U.S., like Tuesday’s New York City truck massacre.

Before boarding Marine One at the White House, Trump says the effort is already ongoing: “So when we have an animal do an attack like he did the other day on the West side of Manhattan, we are hitting them 10 times harder.”

Trump is taunting the Islamic State group as he promises retaliation: “They claimed him as a solider, good luck.”

It is not immediately clear whether Trump’s promise of retaliation refers to specific strikes. Eight people were killed this week when a man steered a rented truck down a bike bath. He has been arraigned on terrorism charges.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s