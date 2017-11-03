Windy and cooler Friday

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After some morning rain the clouds will begin to break up Friday afternoon.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says the  Miami Valley is behind a cold front making it breezy and cooler with temperatures staying in the 50s all day Friday.

The clouds will slowly break up and we could see some sunshine Friday afternoon. Jamie says the dry weather will continue into the evening for high school football playoffs as well.

The weekend will be warmer with Saturday highs in the 60s and into the 70s on Sunday. Spotty showers will be around both days and Jamie says the chance for thunderstorms will increase late Sunday into Sunday night.

