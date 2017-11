DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is recovering tonight after being shot in the leg in Dayton.

According to regional dispatch, it happened on Banker Place near Danner Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dispatch says the victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. No word on his condition.

Police are looking for a sliver sedan that took off from the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.