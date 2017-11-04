Flyers beat Marist on Senior Day

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton football team scored on its first five possessions to take a 30-0 lead at halftime and went on to win 36-17 over Marist Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium.

The Flyers improve to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Pioneer Football League. Marist drops to 3-6 (2-4 PFL).

STATS

· Alex Jeske passed for 300 yards on 16-of-27 passing and threw for one TD. He also rushed for an 11-yard TD.

· Freshman kicker Allan Waltz set a Dayton record with five field goals

· Tucker Yinger rushed for a game-high 129 yards on 25 carries, with 103 yards coming in the second half.

· Adam Trautman and Ryan Skibinski both surpassed 100 yards receiving. Trautman caught six passes for 133 yards and one touchdown. Skibinski hauled in five passes for 107 yards.

· The Dayton defense came up with four Red Fox turnovers, picking quarterback Mike White off three times and also recovering a fumble.

· Safety Brandon Easterling made his first career start a tough one to top. The true freshman came up with the first interception, forced and recovered the fumble, and was tied for second on the team with eight tackles. He also had a pass batted away.

· Cornerback Jason Balogh led UD with 14 hits, including seven solo tackles. He also broke up two passes.

· Along with Easterling, the Flyers with eight tackles were corner Christian Searles (7 unassisted) and Kevin Maloney (with 1.5 TFL, an interception, a pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.

· Defensive end Nick Surges had a game-high three quarterback hurries.

· Dayton special teams’ excellent performance was not limited to Waltz’ record-setting day.

· Punter Sean Smith averaged 53.5 yards a punt on his two punts.

· Searles acquired 100 yards on five returns – three kickoffs for 73 yards, and two punts for 27 yards.

· In kickoff coverage, UD limited Marist to 129 yards on seven attempts (17.6 yards per return).

NOTES

· Jeske is 22-4 as a starter.

· Yinger went over 1,000 yards for the season and is now sixth in career rushing at UD with 2,334 yards. It was his seventh 100-yard game of the year.

· Searles started his 35th career game. He has started the last 32 in a row.

· Trautman has led UD in receptions eight times in 10 games this season.

· Waltz’ five field goals broke the Flyer single-game record that had been done nine times previously.

· The Flyers have scored in 464 consecutive games, the best active string in college football.

UP NEXT

· The Flyers have a bye week next week and will close out the season on the road in a PFL matchup at Valparaiso next Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. at Brown Field.