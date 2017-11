FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Franklin woman is killed after crashing her car into a Franklin Township creek bed early Saturday morning.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Michaela Aregood was traveling west on McClean Road when she lost control, hit a tree and cuvlert before coming to rest in a creek bed.

Aregood died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.