Friends, family gather at vigil for teen killed in crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of friends and family members gathered Saturday to remember a high school sophomore killed in a car crash.

According to officials with Graham High School, 15-year-old Sara Hess died following the crash Friday night. She was a passenger in the car with another student, 17-year-old Gabe Wier, who was injured.

“When things like this happen, it’s beyond words,” said Peter Bellini, who was once Sara’s pastor and has known her since she was a young girl.

Bellini was one of many attending the vigil less than 24 hours after her death.

“She’s someone who was just always happy, joyful, just a good, young girl, courteous,” he said. “An ideal daughter.”

Friends told 2 News Sara was a member of the volleyball team and band. Described by her classmates as smart and kind, she was someone many people turned to for help in class.

“I sat next to her – she’s really nice and she helped me with questions that I had,” said freshman Halea Lawson.

“She was never mean,” said freshman Ashley Medley.

Counselors will continue to be available for students, according to school officials. People we spoke with said they are grateful members of the tight-knit Champaign County community can lean on each other.

“Whatever you need, these people are here for [you],” Bellini said. “They love you unconditionally. They’re supportive. There’s a great support system here.”

Wier remains hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to the school superintendent.