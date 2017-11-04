Lots of clouds, but mild today.

By Published:

 

A mild weekend in the Ohio Valley is expected with an approaching warm front.  Most areas remain dry today with limited sunshine, but there is a slim chance of a spotty shower.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and mild.  A spotty shower is possible.  High 64

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild. Temperatures steady to slowly rising overnight. Low 61

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer with a few spotty showers. High 72

Late Sunday night an approaching strong cold front may produce some severe weather.  Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threat from storms.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s