Lots of clouds, but mild today.

A mild weekend in the Ohio Valley is expected with an approaching warm front. Most areas remain dry today with limited sunshine, but there is a slim chance of a spotty shower.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. A spotty shower is possible. High 64

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild. Temperatures steady to slowly rising overnight. Low 61

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer with a few spotty showers. High 72

Late Sunday night an approaching strong cold front may produce some severe weather. Gusty winds and heavy rain will be the main threat from storms.