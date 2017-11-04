Ohio sues gas pipeline developer over pollution violations

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the builders of a natural gas pipeline, saying it polluted wetlands and waterways.

The lawsuit filed Friday is against the builders of the Rover Pipeline, which stretches across Ohio and into West Virginia and Michigan.

It seeks to force the company to pay civil penalties of $10,000 per day for each violation.

Ohio’s Environmental Protection Agency last month proposed $2.3 million in fines over what it says are numerous water and air pollution violations.

Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners is developing the $4.2 billion Rover Pipeline. It’s the same company that was behind the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

A spokeswoman says the company is disappointed the state is suing and that it tried to work with the Ohio EPA to resolve the issues.

