One teen killed, one hurt in Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A vigil will be held at Graham High School for two teens involved in a crash Friday night in Champaign County.

The crash occurred on state Route 235 near Shanley Road at approximately 11:07 p.m.

According to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Honda Accord, driven by 17-year-old Gabe Wier, was southbound on 235 with passenger, 15-year-old Sara M. Hess, when it was rear-ended by a 1997 Honda Civic driven by 27-year-old Dillon Lambert of St. Paris.

Hess died at the scene. Wier is recovering at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney.

Lambert and a passenger were taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

“This news saddens us greatly. Any time a student is in crisis or we lose a student we lose part of our school family. We all feel it deeply.” says Supernintendent Kirk Koennecke.

Grief counselors will be available Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday outside the school’s front entrance.

Grief counselors will also be on hand Monday for students and staff.