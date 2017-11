CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Bent Ullery, the son of longtime Centerville coach Ron Ullery, took over the Elks program this year and all he did was lead them to a GWOC East Championship with a 9-1 record and a spot in the Division I Playoffs.

The Elks opened the postseason at home against Hilliard Darby.

The Elks walk away with this one 35-0.