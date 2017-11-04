UD rolls to exhibition win over ODU

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton men’s basketball team defeated the Ohio Dominican Panthers Saturday night in an exhibition game, 79-61.

The Flyers and Panthers squared off in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,450 for both team’s first action of the season in Dayton’s newly-renovated Arena.

Not only did the Flyer Faithful get their first look at Dayton basketball in the Anthony Grant era, and their first look at UD’s five freshmen, they also got their first look at the new changes at UD Arena after Phase I of the three-year Arena Transformation project.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 37 Ohio Dominican 29

• The Flyers first points of year were scored on a Trey Landers layup.

• Teams traded baskets for the first ten minutes with each scoring 15 points.

• Dayton’s defense stepped up not allowing Ohio Dominican to score for over three minutes.

• The Flyers shot 43% from the field while holding Ohio Dominican to 25%.

• Ohio Dominican shot well from the arc making 5-of-13 (38%) while the Dayton shot 3-of-12 (25%).

• Josh Cunningham led the Flyers with 13 points and six rebounds, while Darrell Davis added in nine points.

2nd Half: Dayton 79 Ohio Dominican 61

• Dayton opened 2nd half with a 13-3 run.

• UD takes over to start the 2nd half extending the lead to 20.

• Cunningham continued to dominate scoring 22 points and adding nine rebounds before being taken out with five minutes to play.

• The Flyers took control extending the lead to 30 with just under four minutes to play.

• Flyers were able to hold a large lead the majority of the 2nd half winning 79-61.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

• The Flyers had 17 points off turnovers, and held the Panthers to 10.

• UD shot a solid 48% while holding ODUM to 33% from the field.

• Dayton led for more than 35 minutes of the game.

• Sam Hickey, whose grandfather played for the Flyers from 1950 to 1952 and was on UD’s first NIT team, led the Panthers with 19 points.

• Josh Cunningham won Player of the Game with 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting while adding nine rebounds.

• Joining Cunningham in double figures were Darrell Davis with 14 points and Matej Svoboda with 13.

• Xeyrius Williams had 15 rebounds.

• While it was an exhibition game, Cunningham’s point total and Williams’ rebounds were more than their current college career highs of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

• Dayton dominated the boards by a margin of 49-35.

• The Flyers had nine players score.

KEY STAT

• 52 – The Flyers totaled 52 points in the paint, compared to only 18 for the Panthers.

• 17 – Dayton assisted on 17 of their field goals tonight.

UP NEXT

• The Flyers will open the regular season at home against Ball State on November 10th, before heading on the road for the Gildan Charleston Classic.