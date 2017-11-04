University of Cincinnati police to be re-issued stun guns

By Published:
(WLWT Photo)
(WLWT Photo)

CINCINNATI (AP) – University of Cincinnati police officers will once again be allowed to carry stun guns.

The university said Thursday that stun guns will be re-issued to officers after being taken away six years ago following a student’s death. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the university Police Department has updated its use-of-force policy after a recommendation by a police monitoring firm.

Stun guns were taken away from officers in 2011 after 18-year-old student Everette Howard went into cardiac arrest when a stun gun was used on him outside a dormitory.

The university has begun training instructors to ensure stun guns are used properly by officers, who won’t carry them until policies have been finalized and each officer is qualified.

The school paid $2 million to Howard’s family in 2013 to settle a lawsuit.

