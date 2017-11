Champaign County, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a two vehicle crash in Champgaign County.

It happened at the intersection of State Route 56 and Catawba-Mechanisburg Road just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a car t-boned a pick-up truck, causing the truck to roll over.

The victim died at the scene.

One person was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition is unknown.

The cause is under investigation.