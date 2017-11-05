Ohio medic injured after car crashes into ambulance

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a Sycamore Township Fire Department medical unit was headed to a hospital with a patient with its lights flashing when it was struck by the pickup as the ambulance began turning left at a traffic light.

The 40-year-old medic and 36-year-old driver of the pickup truck were treated and released at a hospital.

The patient was taken to the same hospital by an ambulance from Sharonville for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol or drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.

Sycamore Township is about 15 miles north of Cincinnati.