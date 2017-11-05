Ohio medic injured after car crashes into ambulance

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says a Sycamore Township Fire Department medical unit was headed to a hospital with a patient with its lights flashing when it was struck by the pickup as the ambulance began turning left at a traffic light.

The 40-year-old medic and 36-year-old driver of the pickup truck were treated and released at a hospital.

The patient was taken to the same hospital by an ambulance from Sharonville for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol or drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.

Sycamore Township is about 15 miles north of Cincinnati.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s