PHOTOS: Storms leave significant damage in their wake, 8 injured

2 NEWS App users click here to watch
CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms brought heavy rain and tornadoes to Celina and Mercer County Sunday.
Significant damage has been reported.
2 NEWS has confirmed at least eight people have been injured in the storms. Six were hurt at the C-Town Restaurant in Celina, according to Mike Robbins of the National Weather Service in Mercer County.
None of the injuries are life-threatening.
A 2 NEWS viewer sent these photos of the damage to her Celina home.
Storm Damage in Mercer County
Storm Damage in Mercer County x
2 NEWS has crews on the way to Mercer County now as people are just now working to clear the damage. The video you see is from Live Drive 2.