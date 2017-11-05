PHOTOS: Storms leave significant damage in their wake, 8 injured

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms brought heavy rain and tornadoes to Celina and Mercer County Sunday.

Significant damage has been reported.

2 NEWS has confirmed at least eight people have been injured in the storms. Six were hurt at the C-Town Restaurant in Celina, according to Mike Robbins of the National Weather Service in Mercer County.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

A 2 NEWS viewer sent these photos of the damage to her Celina home.

Storm Damage in Mercer County

2 NEWS has crews on the way to Mercer County now as people are just now working to clear the damage. The video you see is from Live Drive 2.

