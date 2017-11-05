Severe weather will make it a rough day.

****FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 1 PM THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS.****
An enhanced risk of severe weather is possible across the Miami Valley this afternoon and tonight. This includes the risk for flash flooding of 1-3 inches of rain, isolated tornadoes, large hail and strong winds. This is all due to the eastward movement of a strong cold front. Be prepared to move indoors and take shelter as these storms progress across the Miami Valley. Stay tuned to WDTN-TV and http://www.wdtn.com for all the latest weather developments.
TODAY: Severe weather possible this afternoon. Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer with a few spotty showers and storms this morning. Non thunderstorm winds gusting to 35 mph possible. High 70
SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with strong thunderstorms possible. Heavy rain, isolated tornadoes, gusty winds and hail will be possible. Low 50
MONDAY: A few early morning showers otherwise mostly cloudy. High 55
Temperatures return to back to normal and even fall below normal for next week.