Storms bring flooding to Miami Valley

(WDTN Photo/Josh Ames)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  U.S. 35 was closed in both directions near James H. McGee Boulevard Sunday evening after heavy rains moved through the area.

The flooding caused problems in other areas as well.

Woodman Drive near Woodbine Avenue was flooded and several cars were forced to pull to the side of the road.

I-70 was closed on the westbound side between OH-235 and OH-201. On the eastbound side, I-70 was closed between OH-201 and US-675.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the southbound lanes of I-75 are closed at Route 4 due to an accident. It is not known at this time if that accident is weather related.

Dave Osborn sent these images to 2 NEWS using Report It! Osborne said the creek along Longford Road flooded during Sunday’s storms. These images were taken after the water began to recede. Osborn said conditions were worse before he snapped these pictures.

This photo shows flooding on Longford Road in Huber Heights. (Photo: Dave Osborne via ReportIt!)

 

