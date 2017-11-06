11,000+ people sign petitions to improve dangerous intersection

SPRING VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A dangerous intersection is back in the spotlight again as residents and family members push for safety improvements after two people are killed in a recent crash.

Loved ones of the victims and residents nearby presented a petition to Spring Valley Township Trustees at Monday night’s meeting, calling for improvements to the intersection where two people were killed after a car struck their motorcycle. So far, more than 11,000 people have signed multiple petitions calling for changes to made before another crash happens.

Loved ones voiced concerned Monday to Spring Valley Township Trustees over a dangerous intersection after 23-year-old Brook Fudge and 25-year-old Sherill Cruea were killed when a car struck their motorcycle.

“We’ve had to bury our loved ones,” Heather Talty said, whose brother was killed in the crash. “We’ve had to see friends hearts broken.”

Talty doesn’t want another family to have to do the same. That’s why she’s pushing for ODOT to make improvements to the intersection of Spring Valley Paintersville Road and U.S. 42.

“A light is gonna help so far,” Talty said. “But, even trying to reduce the speed right there might help as well.”

Currently, the intersection has two stop signs and a flashing yellow light. But, Talty says that not enough. 11,000 others agreed and signed an online petition calling for changes.

A written petition was also started by resident Mary Taylor, which now has more than 700 signatures.

“The intersection is not marked,” Taylor said. “Well enough to express the dangers that are there.”

Taylor handed over the petition to township trustees, who say they’ll now be contacting ODOT to see what improvements can be made. Talty says anything will help as she comes to grips with the death of her brother, who she says was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

“My brother was an amazing man,” Talty said. “He’d give you his shirt of his back. He helped everybody and through this whole process it’s like the one thing that has kept us going is hearing everybody’s great stories of how wonderful he was.”

Township trustees say any improvements to the intersection must be made by ODOT because 42 is a U.S. Highway. They plan to contact them this week about potential improvements.

ODOT has said they plan to complete a traffic study on the intersection. No word on when that study will be completed.

If you would like to sign the petition, click here.