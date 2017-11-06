15 magazines of 30 rounds each found at a Texas church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) – Texas law enforcement authorities say the gunman who killed 26 members of a church on Sunday was shot three times, twice by a citizen.

Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Freeman Martin says Devin Patrick Kelley was shot in his leg and torso by a citizen who pursued him after hearing gunfire. Martin says the third was, “consistent with being self-inflicted.”

Authorities say they’ve collected hundreds of shell casings and 15 magazines that hold 30 rounds each at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, where Kelley opened fire Sunday.

The dead ranged from 18 months to 77 years old and included multiple members of some families.

Authorities say 10 victims remain in critical condition and four are in serious condition.