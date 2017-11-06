Boy hit by vehicle along Ohio road dies; 2 other kids hurt

By Published:

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.

Police haven’t released many details about the collision Saturday night on a road near a park in Union Township, about 13 miles east of downtown Cincinnati.

WKRC-TV reports that the boy who died was 13.

Union Township police didn’t disclose the ages of the other children or the specific circumstances of their injuries. One has since been released from the hospital. Police say the other was transferred to a different hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

WXIX-TV reports that the driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt. The collision remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s