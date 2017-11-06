House explosion leaves 2 adults hurt in Ohio; cause unclear

MADISON TWP (WCMH) — Firefighters are investigating what caused a home to explode in Madison Township.

Fire crews were dispatched around 4am Monday to the 3300 block of Everson Road East on the report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the home had exploded, leaving it completely demolished.

Madison Township Fire Chief Robert Bates said a man and a woman were thrown from the home when the explosion happened. They were both transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center. Bates said one of the victims has more “minor” injuries and the second victim has more serious injuries including burns.

There is still an active fire at the scene. Bates said fire crews are waiting for Columbia Gas to respond to the scene and shut the source off.

At least one other home was damaged in the explosion.

Fire crews from the Columbus Division of Fire, Reynoldsburg Fire Department and Truro Township Fire assisted.