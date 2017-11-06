Man holds child at knife-point in Covington standoff

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A child is safe after being held at knife-point in Covington.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call say police went to an apartment on Regency Court neat Mote Drive around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Covington’s Police Chief says the incident started as a domestic dispute.

After nearly an hour, the suspect released the child unharmed.

When officers tried to take the suspect into custody, a struggle began over the knife.

The suspect was take to Miami Valley Hospital with a knife wound to the stomach. Police did not release his condition.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

The suspect’s name has not been released.