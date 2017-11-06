Neighbor comes to the rescue to save family from house fire

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Quick thinking from a neighbor helped two people escape a house fire in Kettering.

Fire officials say the fire started just after 3 a.m. on Monday at a house in the 1500 block of Barney Avenue, near Russell Avenue.

Two people were inside the house when it caught on fire. A neighbor actually saw the fire and went to the house, kicking in the door to make sure the people inside got out unharmed.

Fire officials say the people actually smelled smoke outside of the home just after midnight, but didn’t see a fire and eventually went to sleep.

According to fire officials, there were not working smoke detectors inside the home.

The fire caused the roof of the house to collapse. The house was badly damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.