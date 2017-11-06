Neighbor comes to the rescue to save family from house fire

By Published: Updated:
A house was badly damaged by fire on Barney Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Quick thinking from a neighbor helped two people escape a house fire in Kettering.

A house was badly damaged by fire on Barney Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

Fire officials say the fire started just after 3 a.m. on Monday at a house in the 1500 block of Barney Avenue, near Russell Avenue.

Two people were inside the house when it caught on fire. A neighbor actually saw the fire and went to the house, kicking in the door to make sure the people inside got out unharmed.

Fire officials say the people actually smelled smoke outside of the home just after midnight, but didn’t see a fire and eventually went to sleep.

According to fire officials, there were not working smoke detectors inside the home.

The fire caused the roof of the house to collapse. The house was badly damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s