New Carlisle residents lose “everything” from flooding

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Flood waters caused damage all over the Miami Valley over night and some areas are still waiting for the water to recede.

In Clark County some residents had water get up to their windows.

“I can’t even really explain it. One minute we were inside getting our stuff off the floor. The next minute it was coming in through walls and the doors,” said New Carlisle resident, Chelsea Thurkill.

“We pulled in the driveway. The front lawn was already flooded. We kept checking the doors every few minutes to see. It was like 20 minutes then it came in, ” said Thurkill.

“Everything. Everything she owns. Everything I own is lost,” said Thurkill’s boyfriend.

Thurkill is a renter and the landlord does have flood insurance.

Unfortunately, the coverage does not cover the renters belongings.

The couple will stay at a shelter for now and they hope to find a new home soon.