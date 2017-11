SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Careflight was called to the scene of a crash involving a car and a person on a bicycle in Springfield.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on Monday on S. Limestone St. in front of Advance Auto Parts.

Police say a person on a bicycle was hurt in the crash. The extent of those injuries hasn’t been released.

Careflight was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.