Police ask for help identifying robbery suspects

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are asking the public’s help identifying two people they say were involved in an October robbery.

The people in the photos are wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on October 24 in the Kroger parking lot on Old Troy Park.

According to police, the two suspects allegedly stole a purse and then drove away in a the Honda van pictured in the photo gallery

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-233-1565.

