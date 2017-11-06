Police: Florida mother killed girl, hid her body in dumpster

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida woman whose 4-year-old daughter’s body was found in a dumpster is charged with first-degree murder.

A Miami-Dade Police statement says a man throwing out garbage Sunday found the body of Tania Paige inside the trash bin at his apartment complex southwest of Miami.

The girl’s mother, 31-year-old Tina Farrington, was held without bond Monday at the Miami-Dade County jail on a first-degree murder charge.

An arrest report says Farrington suffocated Tania with a pillow on Halloween after becoming angry with the girl.

Police said Farrington hid Tania’s body in the trunk of her car until she noticed a foul odor.

Police say Farrington moved the child’s body early Sunday to the dumpster in her apartment complex.

Jail records did not show whether Farrington had an attorney.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s