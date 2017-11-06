Police: Suspect faces charges after allegedly holding child hostage

COVINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police identified the suspect who allegedly held a child hostage at knife-point Sunday night.

Our partners at the Piqua Daily Call say police went to an apartment on Regency Court near Mote Drive around 11 p.m. on Sunday night where there was a report of a domestic dispute.

Police talked with the suspect for over an hour and then he surrendered and handed the child over to them.

Police later identified the suspect as 23-year-old Nathaniel Nichols who is believed to be the father of that child.

When officers entered the apartment to take Nichols into custody, “There was a struggle for the knife he had,” said Harmon, “and he is heading to Miami Valley right now with a knife wound to his abdomen.”

Police say Nichols will be taken to the Miami County Jail where he faces kidnapping and other charges after he is released from the hospital.