Police: Suspect throws rock at cell phone store

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police found multiple cell phone boxes opened, an open safe and a phone taken from a display inside a store Monday after they responded to an alarm from the business.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Metro PCS business in the 1050 block of South Smithville Road.

According to the police report, it appeared the suspect used a rock to break into the glass window of the store and found the open boxes and a phone in a display missing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call Dayton Police.

 

