Prosecutor: Seized fentanyl enough to kill entire city of Columbus

By Published:
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) —An Ohio county prosecutor says the amount of fentanyl seized from three California men last month was enough to kill the entire population of Columbus.

A Franklin County grand jury on Friday indicted Joel Lassiter, Luis Delgado and Rashaad Williams on aggravated drug trafficking and drug possession charges. Court records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Authorities say the men were arrested October 25 by a drug task force in a Columbus hotel parking lot where 2 kilograms of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found in the trunk of a car.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says a fatal dose of fentanyl is just 2 or 3 milligrams. The population of Columbus is about 860,000 people.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s