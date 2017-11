CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) —The finalists for this year’s Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards were announced Monday and one of Cincinnati’s own made the list.

Cincinnati Reds’ first baseman Joey Votto is in the running to become the National League’s Most Valuable Player.

He stands among Paul Goldschmidt, of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins.

We’ll find out who wins the prize on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. on the MLB Network.

Joey Votto has been selected as one of three BBWAA finalists for the 2017 National League Most Valuable Player award! #VottoMVP pic.twitter.com/MeLAxCGbCL — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 6, 2017