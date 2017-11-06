Missing adult alert cancelled; man located safely

Photo provided by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Officers say a man who was missing since 7:00 a.m. located him in a safe place.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing adult alert Monday after a man has been missing since 7:00 a.m. Monday.

The sheriff’s office said they were looking for 69-year-old Ernest Green who they say suffers from Dementia and has a heart condition.

Green was last seen wearing a red jacket, pulling a wire cart with duffel bags of his clothes inside it and officers say he might try to make his way to New York and Green is known to be a bus rider.

 

