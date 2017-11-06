Six injured as storm damages Celina restaurant

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – A possible tornado left six people inside a restaurant injured and caused extensive damage to the building and surrounding businesses.

Several businesses on Havemann Road, including C-Town Wings, sustained extensive damage Sunday. According to Mayor Jeff Hazel, at least eight people in Celina were injured following the storm, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

“We’re sitting there having a great time, and things got a little scary,” said Simon Young, who was eating lunch inside C-Town Wings with his family and friends after church.

Young and his son-in-law Russell Moyer returned in the evening to pick up belongings from their damaged cars still sitting in the parking lot.

“I thought I was going to get busted up,” Young said. “He was scared for his life.”

As the storm approached, Young and Moyer said, staff inside the restaurant told them to take cover. Many hid behind the bar, and others huddled behind the salad bar. People screamed and prayed, they said.

“I was facing the back of that window, and I felt the debris hit my back, and I still got a little glass in my hair,” Young said.

“You could hear the glass breaking,” Moyer said. “Stuff was flying in. As quickly as it started, that’s how quick it was over.”

After the worst was over, people were told to evacuate the restaurant due to a gas leak, Moyer said. Both men said they could not believe their eyes when they came outside.

“I found the people coming from the Dollar General, and they had a little baby, and I ran, and I took the baby and I brought it inside ’cause it was still raining,” Moyer said.

People from the restaurant hid inside a truck in a nearby building to ride out the rest of the storm, Moyer said.

C-Town Wings just moved into their new building on Havemann Road a few months ago from their longtime location on Main Street, Young said.

Now, neighbors like Young and Moyer said they hope all of the businesses that were damaged will be able to rebuild.

“Life can be taken away from you,” Young said. “It pays to know the good Lord – it really does.”