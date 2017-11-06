State of emergency in Celina as NWS prepares to survey damage

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) — Celina’s mayor has declared a state of emergency after powerful storms tore through the city on Sunday, leaving people hurt and businesses damaged.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the city on Sunday.

Mayor Jeff Hazel says he’s making that declaration to free up additional resources from the State of Ohio.

His declaration comes after the tornado hit the city on Sunday afternoon.

Celina Police reported seeing a funnel cloud moving towards the city just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The tornado entered the city from the southwest, damaging a house on Lakeshore Drive, before moving notheast.

It continued northeast, crossing the lake and damaging several businesses and homes on E. Market St. The Wendy’s and Lakeshore Auto were among the businesses damaged in that part of Celina.

The tornado continued to move through the city, causing severe damage to Crown Equipment Corporation.

Several other businesses on Havemann Road suffered serious damage, including Dollar General, Dunhams, C-Town Wings, Ruler Foods and others. Eight people were hurt, but everyone is expected to recover according to Celina Police.

The National Weather Service will be in Mercer County on Monday morning to assess storm damage. In a statement, the National Weather Service says it expects to confirm two tornadoes.

On Sunday, NWS reports confirmed a tornado, estimating the storm as an EF1 tornado. NWS officials say they’ll confirm the strength of the tornado during assessments on Monday.

Celina City Schools is closed on Monday. The Celina campus of Wright State University is delayed until noon on Monday.

The Celina Police Department urges people to stay away from affected areas as crews work to clear the storm-affected areas.