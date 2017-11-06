Storm strips Clifton Mill of expensive Christmas lights

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County had no shortage of flood waters with most of it receding and flowing through Clifton Mill.

It took months and serious labor to get the lights up at the Mill.

Now, with thousands of dollars in lights damaged, it’s a waiting game for the staff.

“It has just been mind boggling with what’s gone on over the last eight hours,” said Jessica Noes, the mill General Manager.

It’s not just the missing lights that has the staff frustrated.

“We have lost beyond lights and time. It has been heartbreaking to see the time and effort they put in, gone now, ” said Noes.

Despite the damage, Clifton Mill still plans to be open for their famous lights after Thanksgiving.

Opening day is just 18 days away.

“We can say we have rallied the troops. We have called some of our old employees, friends and family. The phone calls we have got, saying anything you need, we will be there to help,” said Noes.

The restaurant closed it doors Monday, but plans to reopen on Tuesday.

