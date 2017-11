It’s the time of year when many of you are thinking about Thanksgiving dinner and what you’re going to serve. Find out how you can put a new twist on stuffing and wow your holiday guests.

Ingredients

1 loaf of Klosterman White or Wheat Bread, cubed

4 slices of bacon

1 large onion, finely diced

3 stalks of celery, finely diced

10 fresh sage leaves, finely chopped

2/3 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper

4 eggs, beaten

2-3 cups chicken broth

Cooking spray