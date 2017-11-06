Wrong-way crash kills one in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Butler County.

It happened on State Route 73 near Middletown just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Troopers say a silver Pontiac was traveling east in the westbound lane on S.R. 23 and lost control before colliding with a black Dodge.

The driver of the Dodge, 45-year-old Michael Lidstone died at the scene.

The driver of the Pontiac was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Hamilton Post of the OSP is handling the investigation.