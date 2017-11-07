Above and beyond: Sheriff’s Office recognizes citizen heroes

Latonya Thompson holds a certificate of thanks from the Sheriff's Office November 7th, 2017.

 

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office credited seven ordinary people for their extraordinary acts.

It hosted a short award ceremony, recognizing the office’s deputies and employees of the month, as well as the deserving citizens.

Sheriff Phil Plummer presented Latonya Thompson with a certificate of appreciation for what he called a “lifesaving effort.”

On August 31st, 2017, Thompson was driving across the Keowee Street bridge in Dayton when she notice a distressed woman near the railing. After calling police, Thompson stayed with the woman and coaxed her back from the ledge.

“I know what it’s like to be broken, I know what it’s like to feel alone, I know what it feels like to have no one care for me,” said Thompson. “I put myself in her position to let her know, ‘You’re not out here by yourself.'”

Sheriff Plummer said, “It’s very important at the Sheriff’s Office to thank people for stepping up and doing what’s right.”

He also thanked a group from Davis S. Elliot Contracting Company for its role in a cross-county investigation in early September.

A Preble County stabbing suspect was fleeing from police and disappeared into a cornfield near where the crew was working on utilities. The workers loaned their boom truck so investigators could use the high cherry picker for a better vantage point. Officers ultimately captured the suspect.

Contractors from Elliot Contracting Company pose for a photo with Sheriff Plummer November 7th, 2017.

 

Elliot contractor Lyle Inwood said, “It was just part of our duty as citizens, I think, helping out where ever we can.”

Thompson added that while the recognition was nice, she was glad to be in the right place at the right time.

“It’s not about me. I’m just grateful that she’s here today because God used me for that purpose,” Thompson said.

