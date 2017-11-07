Dayton City Commissioners up for re-election have competition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Commissioners Joey Williams and Jefffrey Mims have some competition for their seats. The incumbents are up against Pastor Darryl Fairchild and Shenise-Turner Sloss.

Sloss is a Dayton native and Dayton Public Schools graduate. According to her campaign website, she wants to focus on community development and stability.

Fairchild is a life-long Dayton resident campaigning on furthering economic development throughout Dayton, not just downtown.

Current commissioners, Joey Williams has been on city council since 2001 and Jeffrey Mims has served since 2014.

2 NEWS reached out to both incumbents for comment and is scheduled to speak with them later tonight as results come in.