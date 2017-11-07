Dispatch: Armed robbery suspect runs away from scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police need help finding a suspect who robbed a CashMax store on Salem Avenue Tuesday.

According to Regional Dispatch, the armed robbery happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at the CashMax store in the 4790 Salem Avenue and they say the suspect had a black gun.

The suspect was last seen running from the store towards Denlinger Road, according to Regional Dispatch.

If you have any information about this robbery, you are encouraged to call the Trotwood Police Department.

