Election day arrives in Ohio

(WDTN) — Its election day in Ohio.

Thousands of people will head to the polls across the state, while many others have already cast their ballots during early voting.

If you’re voting on Tuesday, remember to bring a form of identification.

Election officials say that ID can be a driver’s license, bank statement, utility bill or other documents with your name and current address on it.

In Montgomery County, election officials expect improved turnout. That number is up slightly thanks to state issues on the ballot on victim’s rights and prescription drug pricing.

“I think we’ll see a greater turnout than we did in 2013 when there were only minimal issues and only a 23 percent turnout,” Montgomery County Board of Elections Director Jan Kelly said. “So, we’ll probably see about 25 and 33 percent would be a guess but you never know.”

Marcy’s Law, Ohio Issue One, would give crime victim’s more rights.

Ohio Issue Two would require state agencies not to pay more for prescription drugs than the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

At the local level, there are several school levies on the ballot in cities like Springfield, Beavercreek, Miamisburg, Kettering, Troy and Piqua.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 7:30 p.m.

2 NEWS is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stay tuned all day both on air and online for the latest election news and complete results once the polls close.